Montana surgical practice to triple in size with new facility — 3 details

Great Falls-based Northern Montana Oral Surgery is expanding with an 11,400-square-foot facility, according to Fusion | architecture + design, a firm involved in the project.

Three details:

1. Three surgeons behind the project — who all live and practice in Great Falls — broke ground on the facility in late February with golden shovels, according to KRTV.com.

2. The facility's roof was about 85 percent complete as of July 7. The building will feature 12 rooms as well as a conference room, tripling the amount of square footage and doubling the rooms that NMOS has at its existing facility.

3. Construction is scheduled to wrap up by the end of the year. Construction has been considered an essential service under the state's COVID-19-related restrictions, allowing the project to move forward.

