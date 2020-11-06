Michigan surgery center receives $1M donation

St. Joseph, Mich.-based Spectrum Health Lakeland received $1 million from Whirlpool to support its surgery center campaign, local radio station WSJM reports.

Spectrum and Whirlpool have a history of efforts to support southwest Michigan. In April, Whirlpool donated several shipments of medical supplies to Lakeland employees serving COVID-19 patients.

The center has 12 operating rooms including two da Vinci surgical robots, two orthopedic rooms, two neurosurgery rooms, one cardiology room and a trauma surgery room.

The surgery center is part of Spectrum's recent pavilion project. Spectrum opened phase 1 of the pavilion in March and is finishing renovations on phase 2.

