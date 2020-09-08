Maine hospitals spar over ASC proposal

Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare wants to construct an ASC in Topsham, Maine, which Brunswick, Maine-based Mid Coast-Parkview Health opposes. They recently debated the proposal in front of the Topsham council, The Times Record reports.

What you should know:

1. The ASC would have two operating rooms and four procedure rooms. It would specialize in ENT, urology, general surgery, sports medicine, plastic surgery and other unspecified specialties.

2. Mid Coast-Parkview doesn't believe the center is needed, because it already offers several of the proposed services in the area.

3. Topsham Selectman David Douglass said when Central Maine presented its proposal, the council received emails from residents. Twenty emails were against the proposal, while one was in favor.

4. The selectman said they wouldn't vote on the project yet. The vote would fall to the plan commission, which would send it back to the council if approved.

5. The project hasn't earned a certificate of need from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

