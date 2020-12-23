Kansas eye clinic breaks ground on surgery center

Overland Park, Kan.-based Kansas City Eye Clinic broke ground on a surgery center in Overland Park in mid-December, the Shawnee Mission Post reports.

The group expects to open the center in fall 2021.

KCEC was established in the 1920s. The practice has two locations in Overland Park and 10 physicians. The practice provides an array of services from general eye care to surgical options.

The Overland Park Chamber of Commerce congratulated the practice on its groundbreaking.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.