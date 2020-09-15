Firm opens $26M medical office building with surgery center in DC

A developer completed a $26 million medical office building redevelopment in Washington, D.C., after beginning a two-year renovation, the Washington Business Journal reports.

The building brought back 90 percent of its original tenants.

The building has a surgery center, on-site radiology, laboratory testing and a pharmacy.

Developers upgraded its mechanical system, installed a fitness facility and added a conference center.

