Firm opens $26M medical office building with surgery center in DC
A developer completed a $26 million medical office building redevelopment in Washington, D.C., after beginning a two-year renovation, the Washington Business Journal reports.
The building brought back 90 percent of its original tenants.
The building has a surgery center, on-site radiology, laboratory testing and a pharmacy.
Developers upgraded its mechanical system, installed a fitness facility and added a conference center.
More articles on specialty practice:
3 ASC developments worth over $10M
7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC
10 most common procedures in ASCs
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.