Emory Healthcare building musculoskeletal institute with ASC 

Emory Healthcare is building a musculoskeletal facility with an ASC in Brookhaven, Ga., according to The Champion.

The 180,000-square-foot building, slated for completion in the second quarter of 2022, will offer spine, joint reconstruction, foot/ankle, oncology and physical therapy, among other services.

The institute is part of Emory Healthcare’s $1 billion plan to transform an office complex into a health district.

Along with the ASC, the Emory Musculoskeletal Institute will house a component of the practice's orthopedic research laboratory.