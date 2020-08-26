Developer partners with surgery center group to build medical office building
A developer is partnering with a group of physicians to construct a medical office building with a surgery center in St. Louis Park, Minn., the Sun Sailor reports.
What you should know:
1. The developer had the medical office building in the works for five years.
2. The developer already entered into a lease with an existing surgery center that'll relocate into the building once it's complete.
3. The developer is also negotiating with a medical group to build several offices in the new space.
4. The entire facility is expected to create up to 150 jobs.
