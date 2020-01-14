Delaware medical group opens surgery, wellness center

Lewes, Del.-based BeeBe Medical Group moved the BeeBe General and Bariatric Surgery and Wellness Center to a new location in Lewes, Sussex Living reports.

The new location centralized the center's medical team into one location. The team was previously spread out across multiple buildings. The center features five surgeons and an advanced practice provider.

