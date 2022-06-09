Dartmouth Health submits plan for $13M ASC expansion

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health is seeking approval for a $13 million ASC expansion on its main campus, Valley News reported June 8.

The expansion of the ASC at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center aims to add space for patients needing outpatient surgery, free up space for inpatient procedures at the hospital and decrease wait times for patients.

The first phase would add about 3,000 square feet at a cost of $3 million, while the second phase would add another nearly 10,000 square feet for $10 million.

The proposal to expand the outpatient surgery center comes as the health system is underway with a project to construct a new patient tower at the medical center.