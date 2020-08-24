Connecticut hospital applies for CON to build $5.6M ASC in existing facility

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare is seeking state permission to build an ASC inside the Hartford HealthCare Family Medical Center in Plainfield, Conn., the Norwich Bulletin reports.

The ASC would be built on the second level of the facility, which opened in 2017.

The ASC would have two ambulatory surgical areas, pre- and post-operative recovery rooms, and physician offices.

The hospital would invest $5.6 million to build the ASC.

Nearby health system Day Kimball Healthcare in Putnam, Conn., objected to the proposal at a state hearing Aug. 12. Day Kimball said Hartford's surgery center would sap surgical volume from its ASC. The state has 60 days to rule on the application.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.