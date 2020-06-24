Baptist Health South Florida seeks approval for medical office building with surgery center — 3 insights

Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida is seeking state permission to build a medical office building next to Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital, the South Florida Business Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. The health system aims to condense three medical office buildings that currently sit on a 2.9-acre lot. The buildings were built in the early 1970s.

2. The new three-story development would be 61,500 square feet. A four-story parking garage would be built adjacent to the space.

3. The medical office building would contain an ASC.

