Baptist Health receives $1M donation toward $250M campaign to support new developments; surgery center included

Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital, part of Baptist Health South Florida, is in the midst of a $250 million fundraising campaign to develop a series of projects and complete a number of renovations.

What you should know:

1. Baptist Health is building a new patient tower, expanding its neuroscience institute, building a medical arts pavilion with a surgery center and developing more physician offices.

2. The Keeping the Promise fundraising campaign is the largest the hospital has undertaken.

3. To that point, Sandra Berman and Malcolm Berman donated $1 million toward the campaign. As a result, the elevator lobby on the first floor of the hospital's patient tower will be named in their honor.

4. Baptist Health has raised $163 million of the $250 million it aims to raise.

