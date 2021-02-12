ASC gets approval in Michigan: 3 details

Plans for an ASC in Bloomfield, Mich., received unanimous approval from the Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees Feb. 8.

Three things to know:

1. Bloomfield Capital Group plans to renovate an existing building to house the surgery center, which will be called Bloomfield Surgical Center, according to a Feb. 12 report from Downtown Newsmagazine.

2. The upgrade will add 6,720 square feet for an outpatient health facility. After renovations, the building will have 25,564 square feet, and a second-floor addition will offer an ASC along with a pharmacy, medical clinic and office space.

3. The ASC will be able to take overnight patients.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.