A 20,500-square-foot medical office building in Huntsville, Ala., has been topped off, according to a March 1 report from the Huntsville Business Journal.

The facility will be leased to the Rheumatology Associates of North Alabama and will feature 24 exam rooms, four nurses stations, a lab, an infusion room, an X-ray room and numerous offices.

The facility is expected to open later this year, according to the report.