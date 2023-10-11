AdventHealth breaks ground on 60K-square-foot medical office building

AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.) has broken ground on a 60,000-square-foot medical office building.

The facility will help meet requests of physicians who want offices on the AdventHealth campus, according to an Oct. 10 news release from the health system.

The building will be partially funded by $45 million in community donations the system received last year.

The facility, which will have space for surgical procedures, physician offices, imaging and lab services, is slated to open in November 2024.