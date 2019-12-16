64 hospitals that planned, opened or broke ground on ASCs in 2019

January

1. San Antonio-based Mission Trail Baptist Hospital opened a surgery center to accommodate an increase in surgeries.

2. Beaver, Pa.-based Heritage Valley Health System's medical neighborhood facility in Center Township, Pa., will feature a surgery center.

3. Melrose, Mass.-based Melrose-Wakefield Healthcare received state approval to build a $16 million ASC at Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

4. Pardee UNC Health Care's has planned to build a $16 million ASC.

5. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth began construction of its Sonoran HonorHealth Medical Center with an ASC as part of a campus expansion.

6. Houston-based MD Anderson Cancer Center is developing a 260,000-square-foot outpatient center in Katy, Texas.

7. Fairmont, W.Va.-based Valley Health System and East Mountain Health Physicians partnered to build a 40,000-square-foot ambulatory care center in Martinsburg, W.Va.

February

8. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health opened an outpatient surgery center in Hanover, Pa.

9. Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin held a ceremonial groundbreaking of its $42 million medical center with an ASC.

10. Conway (S.C.) Medical Center bought about 8.8 acres in Socastee, S.C., for a medical office complex. CMC leaders applied for a certificate of need to house an ASC on the second floor of a three-story building under development.

11. Orlando (Fla.) Health's South Lake Hospital Center for Specialty Surgery in Clermont, Fla., is taking shape. The 28,696-square-foot outpatient surgery center will offer orthopedic, podiatry and pain management procedures.

12. New Orleans-based LCMC Health opened Ridgelake Health Center in Metairie, La., as part of a $400 million expansion involving two surgery centers.

13. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center's planned development in Murfreesboro, Tenn., is expected to cost $51.5 million. Vanderbilt is building a 37,500-square-foot pediatric clinic and ASC. Within 10 years, it wants to expand the building to 100,000 square feet.

14. Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is seeking approval to expand its ambulatory care network by building a large outpatient care center in Dublin, Ohio.

15. The University of Miami (Fla.) Health System is constructing an outpatient medical facility in North Miami. The UHealth Medical Center at SoLé Mia will include ambulatory surgery suites, as well as cancer and eye specialists.

16. Medical City Frisco (Texas) broke ground on a 150,000-square-foot, $37 million medical office building and ASC project Feb. 27.

March

17. Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital will open an ASC in Bridgeport, W.Va., for residents of Bellaireand Bridgeport.

18. Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Mich., developed plans for a outpatient surgery center in Grass Lake, Mich. The health system purchased 40 acres of land in Grass Lake to build an outpatient surgery center. The new facility will be a hub for same-day surgical procedures.

19. Schenectady, N.Y.-based Ellis Medical Center received approval to add an ASC to its building.

20. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is building a facility that will house an ASC.

21. Albany Medical Center, Saratoga Hospital and Capital Region North are teaming up to build an outpatient surgery center primarily devoted to joint surgeries in Albany, N.Y.

22. Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health acquired 57.81 acres in Colorado Springs, Colo., for $30 million. Centura Health plans to build several facilities on the land. The health system plans to expand its Colorado Springs presence with a 50-bed acute care hospital and an ASC. The complex will also include a rehabilitation facility and at least one medical office building.

23. Orlando Health South Lake Hospital in Clermont, Fla., broke ground on a 29,000-square-foot surgery center March 27.

24. Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton is building an ASC as part of a bevy of expansions.

25. University of California Davis Medical Center in Sacramento opened a children's surgery center.

26. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Medical Center opened the Grobowsky Surgical Center in Temple, Texas.

April

27. Fort Worth, Texas-based Cook Children's Health System is constructing a series of projects, including a surgery center in Frisco, Texas.

28. Easton-based University of Maryland Shore Regional Health gained permission to convert Cambridge-based UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester into a freestanding medical facility with an ASC.

30. Brentwood, Tenn.-based TriStar Health is moving forward with a $17.3 million surgery center development after fierce opposition delayed the project for over a year.

31. Seattle-based Virginia Mason Medical Center won conditional approval to build a freestanding ASC for $19.4 million.

May

32. Cape May, N.J.-based Cape Regional Health System is building a 19,000-square-foot ASC on its main campus.

33. Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services is opening three ASCs, including one that could be the region's largest.

34. Toronto-based Medical Facilities Corp. and Leawood, Kan.-based NueHealth partnered with St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., to develop an ASC.

35. Anderson Healthcare will add an ASC and pediatric clinic to its Edwardsville, Ill., campus in an $8.5 million expansion. The Maryville, Ill.-based health system broke ground May 23.

36. Suffolk, Va.-based Lakeview Medical Center, Chesapeake, Va.-based Bayview Physicians Group, and Suffolk-based Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center are teaming up to develop a $14 million medical office building and ASC in Suffolk.

37. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente opened its new Dublin (Calif.) Medical Offices and Cancer Center, a 226,000-square-foot multispecialty complex that includes an ASC.

38. Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina, Calif., proposed a multiyear development project that would bring an ASC to the area by 2022.

39. Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock health system broke ground May 14 on a major expansion in Manchester, N.H. The 90,000-square-foot project entails an ASC, as well as expanded lab, imaging and pharmacy space.

40. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin's ASC and health center developments could make a $53 million economic impact on the area. The Milwaukee-based health system plans to open a 17,000-square-foot ASC in Polk, Wis., this fall, followed by West Bend (Wis.) Health Center in early 2020.

41. A $7.1 million ASC with backing from Lenoir, N.C.-based Caldwell UNC Health Care and a group of eight surgeons is slated for completion in August.

42. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health is accepting patients at its new ASC in Guilford, Conn.

June

43. TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky., is opening a $10 million ASC in partnership with Bowling Green-based Graves Gilbert Clinic and three physicians.

44. An ASC and medical office building is taking shape in Mooresville, N.C. Community Health Systems, Nest Homes, Davis Stokes Collaborative, P.C. Architects and Edifice are partnering on the development.

45. The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City opened its Indian Creek Ambulatory Surgery Center, a facility with seven operating rooms and two procedure rooms, on its main campus.

46. Baptist Health South Florida has big plans — including ASCs — for its new affiliate, Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital.

47. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Healthcare opened an ASC in early June, nearly a year after cutting certain services at Lakeway Regional Hospital in Morristown, Tenn.

48. Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Saratoga Hospital and an 18-physician group gained clearance for their surgery center development.

July

49. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth will build an ASC at Phoenix-based Sonoran Health and Emergency Center once construction on its new hospital is complete.

50. Indianapolis-based IU Health is building a surgical center across the street from Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

51. Bozeman, Mont., city commissioners approved Bozeman Health's $20 million same-day surgery center and clinic project on July 1.

52. Lexington (Ky.) Surgery Center's new facility opened near UK HealthCare at Turfland. Lexington Surgery Center is a joint venture between UK HealthCare and Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates.

53. Northfield (Minn.) Hospital & Clinics plans to build an ASC in Lakeville, Minn.

August

54. Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists and Ascension Wisconsin are teaming up to build an orthopedic ASC in Fox Crossing, Wis.

55. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health is opening a newly expanded ASC at West Columbia, N.C.-based Lexington Medical Center in September.

56. Pennsylvania awarded WellSpan Health a $500,000 grant for its Health and Surgery Center project in North Cornwall Township.

57. The Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital and Indian Health Services plan to open a joint-venture outpatient facility in September. The facility will feature an ASC, a dental facility, six eye exam rooms and three audiology testing booths.

September

58. Work on the joint venture Grass Lake (Mich.) Surgery Center is progressing according to plan. The center is being built by a group of local neuro and orthopedic surgeons, who partnered with Detroit-based Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists.

59. Missoula, Mont.-based Providence St. Patrick Hospital started work on a $126 million outpatient building that will include an ASC.

50. NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst (N.Y.) began construction of a $5.5 million, 5,000-square-foot ASC. The New York City Council is funding the project, which will have a new operating room, four procedure rooms and 18 preoperative and postoperative beds. Construction is slated for completion in spring 2021.

51. Lenoir, N.C.-based Caldwell UNC Health Care will soon open an outpatient surgery center in Granite Falls, N.C.

52. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Healthcare received state approval for its multispecialty ASC project in Talbott, Tenn. Tennova estimates the center will open in 2021, pending regulatory approval.

53. A new ASC is in development at the Baton Rouge (La.) General's Center for Health. The ASC will be in the same building as a newly opened Interventional Pain Institute facility on the first floor.

October

54. A new three-story medical facility in Mount Pleasant, S.C., includes a spine surgery center. The development is an expansion of East Cooper Medical Center.

55. Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, Idaho, opened a $3.5 million ASC on Oct. 29.

56. Quincy, Mass.-based Shields Health Care Group, Tufts Medical Center Physicians Organization in Boston and MelroseWakefield Healthcare in Melrose, Mass., gained approval to build an ASC on Lawrence Memorial Hospital's campus.

57. Altair Health, a physician-managed health system in Morristown, N.J., opened a spine surgery center in Florham Park, N.J.

November

58. Atlanta-based Grady Health System is spending $231.3 million to build a medical office building with an ASC and expand an AIDS and HIV treatment center.

59. Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health Care has a medical building project underway in Cary, N.C. UNC is building a 96,700-square-foot medical office building that will include an ASC, imaging suites, a pharmacy and multiple medical clinics.

60. In mid-November, Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care and the Jackson (Tenn.) Clinic revealed plans to build an outpatient surgery center in North Jackson.

61. The University of Miami (Fla.) Health System plans to build a medical center with outpatient services at Downtown Doral, a mixed-use community in Doral, Fla.

62. Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital's ASC is nearly complete.

63. An outpatient services department with a joint venture ASC has opened at UPMC Memorial in York, Pa.

64. San Antonio, Texas-based Methodist Healthcare plans to build a medical campus with an ASC, physician offices and an acute care hospital.

