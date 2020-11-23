6 states with the most new ASCs in 2020

Florida, Texas and Arizona have reported the most activity in new ASC development this year, followed by Michigan, Colorado and Alabama. Below is a list of the projects in each state.

Florida (12)

Tampa-based Physician Partners of America opened its multispecialty ASC, Sun City Ambulatory Surgery Center.



Summerport Surgery Center, an affiliate of Orlando (Fla.) Health, opened in Windermere.



Frantz Eyecare opened a medical office building in Naples featuring a 5,528-square-foot surgery center on the second floor.



Jacksonville-based Baptist Health is building a 300,000-square-foot hospital and ASC on its campus in Fleming Island.



New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery's Florida arm opened an ASC in West Palm Beach.



St. Petersburg-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital partnered with Tampa General Hospital and Tampa-based University of South Florida to build a pediatric surgery center.



Nashville-based HCA Healthcare has a new ASC in Brandon.



Rinehart Surgery Center, an affiliate of Orlando (Fla.) Health, opened in Lake Mary.



Jacksonville-based Borland Groover and United Surgical Partners International broke ground on a $10 million surgery center in St. Johns County.



Spring Hill-based Florida Springs Surgery Center opened in October as a partnership between two physician groups and Compass Surgical Partners.



The University of Florida Health System in Gainesville opened a surgery center focused on ophthalmology and otolaryngology.



Advanced Surgical Care of Clearwater (Fla.) opened a new ASC in August through a partnership with SurgCenter Development, a surgery center management company.





Texas (12)



A $38.5 million ASC and medical office building is under construction in Frisco.



The Tomball-based Alpha Surgical Center opened.



The Dallas Procedure Center, a multispecialty ASC, opened.



Corpus Christi-based Driscoll Children's Hospital opened a patient pavilion that features an outpatient surgery center.



San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital opened a 15,744-square-foot ASC in Boerne.



Dermatology & Skin Cancer Surgery Center, with several locations in Texas, is opening a location in Sulphur Springs.



Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Southlake plans to open a 14,900-square-foot ASC in Sherman, Texas.



Fort Worth, Texas-based Medical City Alliance broke ground on a $10 million ASC.



Texas Vision and Laser Center in McKinney broke ground on a medical office building and surgery center in September.



San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular Clinic broke ground on Mission Surgery Center.



Methodist Mansfield (Texas) Ambulatory Surgery Center opened in August.



Surgical Care Affiliates, a Deerfield, Ill.-based ASC company, and Texas Health Resources in Arlington are developing a multispecialty ASC in Denton County.





Arizona (12)



Total Vascular Care Centers opened an ASC and physician office in Peoria.



Phoenix-based OrthoArizona is building an outpatient care center with an ASC in Scottsdale.



Caliber Development is turning a space in Scottsdale into a surgery center and medical office building.



Phoenix-based McConnell Colorectal Center opened a second surgery center.



A former office and retail building in Phoenix is being remodeled to make way for an ASC.



NexCore Group is building an ASC in Tucson.



A former Walmart Express in Gilbert is being converted into an ASC and medical office facility.



Apricus Surgery Center is being developed as a joint venture between Scottsdale-based Apricus Health and local surgeons.



Tucson Medical Center is expanding its campus in Rincon and will add an ASC.



Surgery Center Services of America is constructing an ASC in Scottsdale.



The Evolution Healthcare Clinic and Ambulatory Surgery Center is being developed in Mesa and will include a 5,500-square-foot ASC.



Advanced Surgical Care East opened in Chandler, Ariz., in partnership with Surgery Center Services of America.





Michigan (5)



St. Joseph-based Lakeland Medical Center opened its 260,000-square-foot medical pavilion that includes a surgery center.



Alliance Surgery Center opened near a Sam's Club in Traverse City after a year of construction.



Bronson Healthcare in Kalamazoo is planning an orthopedic ASC.



Grass Lake Surgery Center, an $8 million orthopedic and neurosurgery center, is near completion.



Thirteen clinicians developed a new outpatient surgery center in Boyne City with help from Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development.





Alabama (5)



Huntsville, Ala.-based Wilson Plastic Surgery is seeking state approval to build a single-specialty ASC in Madison County.



A $21 million medical plaza with an ASC has opened in Vestavia Hills.



SEES Group Alabama, an affiliate of SEES Group, leased space in a Homewood-based office park and plans to build an eye surgery center.



Surgery Center Services of America is developing a laser eye surgery center in Birmingham.



East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika plans to open an ASC in December.





Colorado (5)



Endoscopy Center of Greeley completed construction.



Work is progressing on the Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute and Surgery Center in Steamboat Springs.



Colorado construction firm Golden Triangle Construction built an ASC in Fort Collins.



Oscar Aguirre, MD, and his team broke ground on Milestone Surgery Center in Parker.



The Steadman Clinic in Vail is working with private equity-backed Orthopedic Care Partners, Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital and Vail (Colo.) Health to build a 65,000-square-foot- medical office building with an ASC.

