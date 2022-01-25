500-physician network opening Kentucky surgery office with robot

Mercy Health Physicians Partners has opened a satellite surgery office in Marshall County, Ky., The Lane Report reported Jan. 25.

General surgeons Alice Higdon, DO and Clinton Kaufman, DO, will perform breast, colon and rectal, gallbladder, gastrointestinal malignancy, general, melanoma, soft tissue and stomach surgeries.

Both surgeons are certified in the da Vinci surgical system, which will be used in colon surgeries, appendectomies, cholecystectomies and hernia repair.

The da Vinci system, used in minimally invasive outpatient procedures, allows for smaller incision sites, fewer complications and faster recovery.

Mercy Health Physicians Partners, part of Cincinnati, Ohio-based Mercy Health, employs more than 500 physicians.