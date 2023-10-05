45K-square-foot medical office building opens in Georgia

Atlanta-based Northside Hospital has opened a 45,000-square-foot medical office building in Snellville, Ga., according to an Oct. 4 report from Commercial Property Executive.

The project is part of a $100 million development project that includes health facilities and retail space. It will be the first medical office building in the county not on a hospital campus, according to the report.

The facility — which will be located adjacent to a 7,500-square-foot medical retail building — will offer orthopedics, women's imaging, general surgery, physical therapy and a multispecialty surgery center.