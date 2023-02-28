$346M for the most expensive ASC projects in February

Here are four of the most expensive ASC projects in February, totaling $346 million:

Rancho Mirage (Calif.) Hospital, part of Eisenhower Health, is investing $156 million into the construction of a four-story cardiology ASC and an expansion of its cardiology pavilion. The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington submitted a certificate of need to the Green Mountain Care Board for a multispecialty ASC that would cost $130 million. Centura Health opened a $28 million ASC at its St. Anthony Hospital campus in Lakewood, Colo. A topping-off ceremony was held for a $40 million, Enfield, Conn.-based ASC, the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center.