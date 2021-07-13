31 new joint-venture ASCs in 2021

Here are the 31 new joint-venture ASCs opened or announced since Jan. 1., as reported by Becker's ASC Review.

Physician group joint ventures:

Two physician-owned groups entered into a joint venture with Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare to open Chesapeake Regional Surgery at Virginia Beach. Four physicians are opening a multispecialty ASC, dubbed the Paradise Valley (Ariz.) Multi-Specialty Surgery Center, in July.

Physician group & health system joint ventures:

Salem (Ore.) Health opened an ASC, a joint partnership with local physicians including Salem Health, Salem Clinic, Willamette Urology, and Willamette Ear, Nose and Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery. Valley, Ala.-based EAMC-Lanier opened a joint-venture ASC between Opelika-based East Alabama Medical Center and five physician shareholders. Two physician-owned groups entered into a joint venture Feb. 22 with Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare to open Chesapeake Regional Surgery at Virginia Beach. UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is working with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health to build a surgery center. Regent Surgical Health, Orthopedic Associates of Long Island (N.Y.) and Long Island, N.Y.-based Catholic Health opened a multispecialty ASC.

Physician group & management company joint ventures:

Raleigh, N.C.-based ASC developer Compass Surgical Partners, Tampa-based Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida and Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay announced a new joint, spine and orthopedic ASC The Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley is now open in Neenah, Wis. The ASC is a partnership between Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin and Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists. Physician-owned Comprehensive Surgical Care opened a 15,000-square-foot flagship ASC in a former Walmart Neighborhood Market in Gilbert, Ariz. Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development is moving forward with a new ASC development in New Hampshire. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Chadds Ford, Pa. Fort Myers, Fla.-based Frantz EyeCare has opened an accredited ASC in Naples, Fla., with Surgery Center Services of America. An underutilized clinic and circulation space is being converted to an ASC in Glendale, Ariz., dubbed the Phoenix Heart Ambulatory Surgery Center with Surgery Center Services of America. Surprise, Ariz.-based Regency Specialties has opened a multispecialty ASC with Surgery Center Services of America. Compass Surgical Partners and Raleigh (N.C.) Neurological Clinic are partnering for a spine-focused ASC, dubbed the Raleigh Neurosurgical and Spine Surgery Center. Compass partnered with local physicians for the Comprehensive Outpatient Joint & Spine Institute, a newly constructed ASC in Odessa, Fla.

Health system & management company joint ventures:

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth and Cleveland-based University Hospitals are developing a multispecialty, joint-venture ASC in Medina, Ohio. Allina Health is planning to build a surgery center in Brooklyn Park, Minn., in partnership with Surgical Care Affiliates. University Hospitals and ValueHealth are developing a second joint-venture ASC in Lorain County, Ohio. Vancouver Clinic and PMB broke ground March 17 on their $75 million clinic. Developers broke ground on Surgical Care Affiliates' surgery center in partnership with Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

3+-way health system, management company & physician group joint ventures: