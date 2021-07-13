31 new joint-venture ASCs in 2021

Listen
Here are the 31 new joint-venture ASCs opened or announced since Jan. 1., as reported by Becker's ASC Review.
Physician group joint ventures:
- Two physician-owned groups entered into a joint venture with Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare to open Chesapeake Regional Surgery at Virginia Beach.
- Four physicians are opening a multispecialty ASC, dubbed the Paradise Valley (Ariz.) Multi-Specialty Surgery Center, in July.
Physician group & health system joint ventures:
- Salem (Ore.) Health opened an ASC, a joint partnership with local physicians including Salem Health, Salem Clinic, Willamette Urology, and Willamette Ear, Nose and Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery.
- Valley, Ala.-based EAMC-Lanier opened a joint-venture ASC between Opelika-based East Alabama Medical Center and five physician shareholders.
- UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is working with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health to build a surgery center.
- Regent Surgical Health, Orthopedic Associates of Long Island (N.Y.) and Long Island, N.Y.-based Catholic Health opened a multispecialty ASC.
Physician group & management company joint ventures:
- Raleigh, N.C.-based ASC developer Compass Surgical Partners, Tampa-based Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida and Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay announced a new joint, spine and orthopedic ASC
- The Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley is now open in Neenah, Wis. The ASC is a partnership between Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin and Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists.
- Physician-owned Comprehensive Surgical Care opened a 15,000-square-foot flagship ASC in a former Walmart Neighborhood Market in Gilbert, Ariz.
- Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development is moving forward with a new ASC development in New Hampshire.
- Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Chadds Ford, Pa.
- Fort Myers, Fla.-based Frantz EyeCare has opened an accredited ASC in Naples, Fla., with Surgery Center Services of America.
- An underutilized clinic and circulation space is being converted to an ASC in Glendale, Ariz., dubbed the Phoenix Heart Ambulatory Surgery Center with Surgery Center Services of America.
- Surprise, Ariz.-based Regency Specialties has opened a multispecialty ASC with Surgery Center Services of America.
- Compass Surgical Partners and Raleigh (N.C.) Neurological Clinic are partnering for a spine-focused ASC, dubbed the Raleigh Neurosurgical and Spine Surgery Center.
- Compass partnered with local physicians for the Comprehensive Outpatient Joint & Spine Institute, a newly constructed ASC in Odessa, Fla.
Health system & management company joint ventures:
- Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth and Cleveland-based University Hospitals are developing a multispecialty, joint-venture ASC in Medina, Ohio.
- Allina Health is planning to build a surgery center in Brooklyn Park, Minn., in partnership with Surgical Care Affiliates.
- University Hospitals and ValueHealth are developing a second joint-venture ASC in Lorain County, Ohio.
- Vancouver Clinic and PMB broke ground March 17 on their $75 million clinic.
- Developers broke ground on Surgical Care Affiliates' surgery center in partnership with Minneapolis-based Allina Health.
3+-way health system, management company & physician group joint ventures:
- A freestanding cardiology ASC will be opened through a partnership with Banner Health, Atlas Healthcare Partners and Cardiac Solutions.
- Construction of Phoenix-based OrthoArizona's new multitenant facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., has been completed. OrthoArizona partnered with Phoenix-based HonorHealth and Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Sovereign Healthcare to build the two-story facility.
- Bozeman (Mont.) Health Cottonwood Clinic and Surgery Center was opened. The center is operated as a joint venture between Bozeman Health, local physicians and Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International.
- Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, SensusOne and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists opened an ASC.
- Five North Carolina companies, including ASC development company Compass Surgical Partners, began construction on the Western Carolina Surgery Center.
- A partnership between Surgery Partners, Ryan Companies US and St. Peters, Mo.-based Advanced Bone & Joint broke ground on St. Peters Ambulatory Surgery Center and Medical Office Building.
- Physicians Endoscopy, Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, Va., and physicians from Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg opened a joint venture center.
- The Vascular Institute of the Rockies opened Colorado's cardiovascular ASC in Denver — a joint venture among the VIR, Denver-based Advanced Heart & Vein Center, Denver Interventional, Vascular Labs of the Rockies and Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates.
- A joint-venture vascular ASC is slated to open in Corpus Christi, Texas, in early 2022 — a three-way joint venture among Malvern, Pa.-based Azura Vascular Care, National Cardiovascular Partners and the Dialysis Access Center of Corpus Christi.