MUSC Health, Clemson University break ground on ASC

Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health and Clemson (S.C.) University have broken ground on a 90,000-square-foot medical facility that will include an ASC.

Prisma Health Blue Ridge Orthopedics will operate the sports medicine and ASC, according to a Feb. 6 news release from Clemson University.

The three-story complex, which will be located on the university’s main campus, includes dedicated space for student health and wellness, advanced imaging capabilities and a human performance research center.

The facility is expected to open in Fall 2027, the release said.