Here are three new ASCs that have opened or are being planned that Becker's has reported on since May 20:

1. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai Health System is nearing completion on a $13 million ASC in New York City.

2. Bergenfield, N.J.-based Dello Russo Laser Vision is opening an eye surgery center in New Rochelle, N.Y.

3. NYU Langone Health opened a new outpatient facility near Penn Station in New York City, an 18,000-square-foot practice housing 15 physicians.