25 ASC projects costing $100M+ in 2021

ASC construction boomed in 2021. Here are 25 projects costing more than $100 million that include ASCs in 2021:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. To submit tips on qualifying projects, email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. TidalHealth is considering the addition of an ASC to a $100 million project planned in Millsboro, Del.

2. Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University Health opened a $384 million outpatient tower featuring an ASC Dec. 6. ​​

3. Port Townsend, Wash.-based Jefferson Healthcare is considering a $112.7 million project that would include a surgery center.

4. Phoenix Children's Hospital broke ground on its Arrowhead campus, a $134.7 million project featuring an ASC.

5. Crystal Clinic opened a $100 million orthopedic hospital with an ASC Nov. 1 in Fairlawn, Ohio.

6. AdventHealth began operations Oct. 12 at a $300 million surgery center on its Tampa (Fla.) hospital campus.

7. City of Hope Orange County is building a cancer center featuring an outpatient surgery center in Irvine, Calif.

8. Builders broke ground on a $335.8 million University of California San Francisco Medical Center facility that will house an ASC.

9. Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System's board of directors approved an $800 million plan to build several ASCs in the area, among other projects.

10. Atlanta-based Grady Health System's surgery center will now cost $205.3 million, after the hospital incurred a $31.6 million cost overrun.

11. SoutheastHEALTH broke ground on the second phase of its $125 million expansion featuring an ASC in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

12. Mass General Brigham is planning three ASCs in Westborough, Westwood and Woburn, all in Massachusetts. The $400 million ASC expansion is part of the hospital's larger $1.9 billion expansion.

13. Boston Children's Hospital is planning a $435 million suburban expansion, which will include an ASC.

14. Houston-based Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center reached a construction milestone on its $426 million expansion of its McNair Campus, which includes an ASC and endoscopy center.

15. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, began construction of a $154 million orthopedic and surgery center.

16. Tenet-owned Baptist Health System is planning a campus with an ASC in San Antonio with a price tag that could approach $400 million.

17. Phoenix (Ariz.) Children's Hospital is investing $135 million for a new hospital with an outpatient surgery center.

18. Physician-owned Comprehensive Surgical Care and its real estate partner have committed more than $125 million for a 20-ASC expansion nationwide.

19. UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is working with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health to open a $100 million medical office building and surgery center.

21. Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its $125 million outpatient center May 6.

22. Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is opening a $137.9 million outpatient health and surgery center in New Albany, Ohio.

23. West Covina, Calif.-based Emanate Health's Queen of the Valley Hospital is developing an ASC as part of a larger $124.8 million project with an emergency room, intensive care unit and cancer center.

24. Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Penrose-St. Francis Health Services plans to build a $150 million orthopedic and spine hospital in Colorado Springs.

25. Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute is developing a 371,000-square-foot healthcare facility in Orlando, Fla., that will feature an outpatient surgery center.