City of Hope's $1B expansion to include cancer, surgery center

City of Hope Orange County is building a cancer center featuring an outpatient surgery center in Irvine, Calif., Spectrum News 1 reported Sept. 27. 

The 190,000-square-foot center is slated to open in summer 2022. It will offer highly specialized cancer care, clinical research, precision medicine, and early detection and prevention programs.

The $1 billion expansion, dubbed the FivePoint Gateway community, will eventually include a hospital on-site, Annette Walker, president of City of Hope Orange County, told Spectrum News. 

Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope is an independent biomedical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other diseases.

