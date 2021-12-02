Washington health system considers $112.7M project with ASC

Port Townsend, Wash.-based Jefferson Healthcare is considering a $112.7 million project that would include a surgery center, Peninsula Daily News reported Dec. 2.

At maximum, the project would include a 150,000-square-foot expansion, according to a request for qualifications from Puget Sound-area contractors for design-build services.

The expansion would include a 54,000-square-foot office building with a surgery center. The building would also feature a primary care office and women’s health, dermatology, urology and subspecialties relocated from the existing hospital.

At minimum, the hospital will need to fix its 36,000-square-foot administrative services center which is a "seismic disaster," Jefferson Healthcare CEO Mike Glenn said.

According to the request for qualifications, construction for the larger project would begin in February 2023 and would be slated for completion in June 2024.