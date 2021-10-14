5 new ASCs costing $50M+

Here are five ASCs costing at least $50 million that opened or were announced in the last month:

1. Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine proposed a surgery center in Tinley Park, Ill., that would cost more than $69 million.

2. AdventHealth was set to begin operations Oct. 12 at a $300 million surgery center on its Tampa (Fla.) hospital campus.

3. Eisenhower Health opened its expanded $68 million orthopedic center and ASC in Rancho Mirage, Calif., after licensing from the state.

4. MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate opened a $110 million ambulatory care facility in New York City.

5. Covington, La.-based St. Tammany Health System will begin construction of a $75 million surgical center this fall.