TidalHealth is considering the addition of an ASC to a $100 million project planned in Millsboro, Del., Coastal Point reported Dec. 9.

Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth plans to break ground on one 100,000-square-foot building next year. The health system is planning two other buildings, slated to break ground in 2024, and considering a surgery center and a skilled nursing center.

The project is expected to create about 300 jobs.