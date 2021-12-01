14-facility vascular care chain opens 1st outpatient center in suburban Chicago

A vascular interventional radiologist and Arise Vascular have opened the chain's first office-based lab to perform outpatient endovascular procedures in a Chicago suburb, Arise said Nov. 30.

The partnership between Brian Schirf, MD, and Austin, Texas-based Arise Vascular allowed the Mount Prospect, Ill., facility to become operational quickly despite COVID-19-related supply chain challenges, according to a news release from Arise.

The 4,400-square-foot Infinity Vascular Institute is Arise's 14th outpatient facility in the U.S. It will offer procedures for peripheral artery disease, symptomatic fibroids, benign prostatic hypertrophy, vertebral compression fractures, cancer treatment, varicoceles/pelvic congestion syndrome and end-stage renal disease.