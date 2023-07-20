States with the highest rates of adults not seeking care because of cost

KFF compiled a list of states with the corresponding rate of adults who reported there had been a time within the span of a year when they needed to see a physician but could not due to financial reasons.

Here is a list of states ranked from the highest to lowest rate of adults who did not see a physician throughout the course of a year due to cost, according to the most recent data from 2021.

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Mississippi

4. Oklahoma

5. Nevada

6. Tennessee

7. North Carolina

8. Louisiana

9. Alaska

10. Missouri

11. Utah

12. West Virginia

13. Arizona

14. California

15. Illinois

16. South Carolina

17. Wyoming

18. Arkansas

19. Colorado

20. Idaho

21. Alabama

22. New Jersey

23. New Mexico

24. Kansas

25. Kentucky

26. Indiana

27. Nebraska

28. New York

29. South Dakota

30. Maryland

31. Oregon

32. Washington

33. Ohio

34. Michigan

35. Montana

36. Delaware

37. Maine

38. Pennsylvania

39. Virginia

40. Connecticut

41. Minnesota

42. Massachusetts

43. New Hampshire

44. Rhode Island

45. Wisconsin

46. Iowa

47. Vermont

48. North Dakota

49. Hawaii

Note: Florida was not included in the analysis due to a lack of data.