States with the highest rates of adults not seeking care because of cost

KFF compiled a list of states with the corresponding rate of adults who reported there had been a time within the span of a year when they needed to see a physician but could not due to financial reasons.
Here is a list of states ranked from the highest to lowest rate of adults who did not see a physician throughout the course of a year due to cost, according to the most recent data from 2021.
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Mississippi
4. Oklahoma
5. Nevada
6. Tennessee
7. North Carolina
8. Louisiana
9. Alaska
10. Missouri
11. Utah
12. West Virginia
13. Arizona
14. California
15. Illinois
16. South Carolina
17. Wyoming
18. Arkansas
19. Colorado
20. Idaho
21. Alabama
22. New Jersey
23. New Mexico
24. Kansas
25. Kentucky
26. Indiana
27. Nebraska
28. New York
29. South Dakota
30. Maryland
31. Oregon
32. Washington
33. Ohio
34. Michigan
35. Montana
36. Delaware
37. Maine
38. Pennsylvania
39. Virginia
40. Connecticut
41. Minnesota
42. Massachusetts
43. New Hampshire
44. Rhode Island
45. Wisconsin
46. Iowa
47. Vermont
48. North Dakota
49. Hawaii
Note: Florida was not included in the analysis due to a lack of data.