With new variants of COVID-19 emerging, it remains a concern for this clinical director

Deborah Goodman, RN, serves as the clinical director of Munster, Ind.-based Great Lakes Surgical Suites.

Ms. Goodman will serve on the panel "ASC Compliance and Infection Control Post-COVID-19: Key Considerations" at Becker's 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place in Chicago from June 16-18.

To learn more and register, click here.

Question: What issues are you spending most of your time on today?

Deborah Goodman: Most of my time today is spent on regulatory reporting, keeping up with safety and quality reports/issues, and staff updates.

Q: What are your top challenges and how will they change over the next 12 months?

DG: Some of my top challenges include the back-ordering of supplies/medications, and keeping up with the latest COVID-19 issues or other emerging infectious diseases.

Q: What are you most excited about right now?

DG: I am most excited about keeping the strong team we have at our center.