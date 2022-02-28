Why don't physicians have more power in healthcare policy?

Physicians are essential to the healthcare system. They treat patients, perform surgery, write prescriptions and conduct research advancing the field.

But their opinions carry less weight on Capitol Hill than in the operating room.

Health policy is shaped by legislators and influenced by lobbyists representing drug companies, medtech, insurers, hospitals and more. In the first half of 2021, healthcare organizations spent $331 million on lobbying, led by Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturing of America. The top five spenders were:

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America: $15.2 million

American Hospital Association: $12.1 million

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association: $12 million

American Medical Association: $10.9 million

Pfizer: $6.6 million

The American Medical Association promotes the "art and science of medicine" to advocate on behalf of medical societies and all physicians, but their spending is overshadowed by the numerous other non-provider industry interests.

It's why physicians have their Medicare pay on the chopping block during every budget negotiation. Physicians were also largely left out of Affordable Care Act discussions, which put a moratorium on physician-owned hospitals and added regulations that sparked consolidation in many specialties, which also raised prices.

More recently, CMS surprised physicians by removing procedures from the ASC payable list and placing barriers to pay for new procedures.

"The decision-makers in government are often unaware of both the issues we face as providers and the specific sufferings of our patients, and, of course, these problems are interconnected," said C. Ann Conn, MD, of Advanced Pain Institute in Hammond, La. "Therefore, it is important that we speak out to improve the situation."

Over the last two years, physicians were front and center in treating COVID-19 patients, but it was deja-vu on Capitol Hill when it came to who was informing public health policy.

"Facing the pandemic, the medical profession took a back seat to the government task forces, which have made flagrant missteps," wrote Ronald Frank, MD, in a Wall Street Journal opinion. "While physicians treated patients, the directions of care were outlined largely by government. How can we possibly think government agencies would be more adept than the clinicians, the 'foot soldiers' in the field? Physicians have been disrespected — taken out of the equation and largely ignored or silenced in policy-making."

The pandemic ushered in a new era of healthcare with an emphasis on connectivity, accessibility, equity and science. But will physicians finally wrestle a seat at the table as policymakers reshape healthcare for the next generation?

"[One] thing I think is very important is to increasingly maintain our level of advocacy in terms of what value we bring as physicians both for our patients and for the health systems as a whole," said Sohrab Pahlavan, MD, of Ventura (Calif.) Orthopedics. "It's going to be very important to always maintain our voice, advocacy and commitments, and to make sure that our patients, hospital systems, insurance companies, even politicians are aware that as physicians, we are bringing a lot to the table in terms of value, in terms of quality of life, and also of cost-effectiveness in terms of the care we provide."