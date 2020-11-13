Why ASC surgeons, administrators value partnerships for different reasons

A study conducted by professional services firm ZS revealed that ASC surgeons and administrators enter into partnerships for different reasons, according to an infographic posted Nov. 10.

Why ASC administrators value partnerships:

1. Ease in management

2. Business acumen of partners

3. Access to broader patient base

4. Help with revenue cycle management

Why ASC surgeons value partnerships:

1. Increased efficiency

2. Access to broader patient base

3. Help with payer negotiations

4. Access to funds/resources

On the flip side, ASC surgeons shared two unique concerns about partnerships: reduction in ownership or profits, and partial loss of decision-making autonomy.

