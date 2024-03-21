Where employees are quitting

Delaware is the state with the highest job resignation rate, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released March 20, WalletHub ranked the 50 states and Washington, D.C., by the rate at which people quit their jobs in the latest month and the last 12 months. Data for the ranking comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are 10 states with the highest job resignation rates:

1. Delaware

2. Alaska

3. South Carolina

4. Montana

5. Wyoming

6. West Virginia

7. Kentucky

8. Utah

9. Mississippi

10. Idaho