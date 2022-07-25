Top 12 reasons why employees are leaving their workplaces: McKinsey

In March, the number of open jobs in the market almost doubled the amount of new hires. Individuals have been leaving the workforce at a rapid pace, with 4.3 million people quitting their jobs in December alone.

Employers are competing to encourage workers to stay, as people switch jobs rapidly and leave the workforce entirely.

According to a March 9 report from McKinsey and Company, employees leave their workplaces for a variety of reasons, including scheduling issues and unsustainable work-life balances.

12 top reasons why employees leave their workplaces:

12. Unreasonable travel demands

11. Inadequate company resources

10. Non-inclusive and unwelcoming work communities

9. Unsafe workplace conditions

8. Unreliable and unsupportive coworkers

7. Lack of flexibility

6. Inadequate compensation

5. Lack of support for health and well-being

4. Lack of meaningful work

3. Lack of career advancement potential

2. Unsustainable performance expectations

1. Uncaring leaders and managers