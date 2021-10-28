These specialties show the most promise for growth, says SCA president

Medical advancements are allowing more procedures to move to the outpatient setting, which creates growth opportunities in the ASC industry. Jason Strauss, president of Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, told "Becker's ASC Review Podcast" that he sees a particularly favorable growth environment in a handful of specialties.

Note: This is an edited excerpt. Listen to the full podcast episode here.

Question: What specialties provide the greatest future opportunity in ASCs?

Jason Strauss: One of the areas that we're focused on is cardiology and vascular procedures. We've got several partnerships today, both on the ASC and the [office-based lab] side. And the reality is if you look at claims data from the various Medicare and commercial plans, roughly 98 to 99 percent of that spending is occurring in a hospital-based location.

The next that has been continuing to build and grow is total joints and spine procedures. Technology continues to evolve from a pain standpoint to make more and more patients clinically eligible to have those procedures done [in an ASC].

And the reality is there's still a tremendous amount of what I think the ASC industry would consider bread and butter procedures that are still occurring in hospital locations. [There] still is a tremendous opportunity in gastroenterology, neurology and ophthalmology.