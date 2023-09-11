The states workers are fleeing, moving to 

People are leaving California and New York for Texas and Florida, according to a Sept. 4 analysis from Forbes.

The publication analyzed U.S. Postal Service change-of-address data to determine the 10 states gaining and losing the most residents.

10 states people are moving to:

1. Texas

2. Florida

3. South Carolina

4. North Carolina

5. Georgia

6. Tennessee

7. Nevada

8. Maine

9. Delaware

10. Idaho

10 states people are leaving:

1. California

2. New York

3. Illinois

4. Pennsylvania

5. Massachusetts

6. Washington

7. Colorado

8. Indiana

9. Michigan

10. Wisconsin