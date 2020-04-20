Tennessee hospital temporarily closes surgery center to cut costs
West Tennessee Healthcare is trying to battle COVID-19-related losses through a series of temporary closures, local news organization WBBJ reports.
What you should know:
1. The Jackson, Tenn.-based health system canceled all elective procedures and closed its West Tennessee Surgery Center and Lift Wellness Center.
2. The system also furloughed a number of employees and stopped 401(k) matches.
3. However, the employees could be recalled if the hospital sees a surge in patients or if the system needs additional employees.
