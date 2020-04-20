Tennessee hospital temporarily closes surgery center to cut costs

West Tennessee Healthcare is trying to battle COVID-19-related losses through a series of temporary closures, local news organization WBBJ reports.

What you should know:

1. The Jackson, Tenn.-based health system canceled all elective procedures and closed its West Tennessee Surgery Center and Lift Wellness Center.

2. The system also furloughed a number of employees and stopped 401(k) matches.

3. However, the employees could be recalled if the hospital sees a surge in patients or if the system needs additional employees.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASCs could get financial relief under $2 trillion stimulus law — 4 things to know

Can ASCs help with the COVID-19 surge?

California's 750+ ASCs prepare to expand services for COVID-19 surge

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.