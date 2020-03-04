San Diego cosmetic surgery center owner allegedly posed as clinician, molested patients

Dario Moscoso, owner of San Diego-based Del Mar Cosmetic Contouring Surgery Center, allegedly posed as a physician, performed procedures and inappropriately touched four patients between 2017 and 2019, the Times of San Diego reports.

What you should know:

1. Mr. Moscoso faces 20 felony and misdemeanor charges after prosecutors filed a number of additional charges March 2.

2. He was first charged with nine counts in December 2019, related to crimes he allegedly committed against one woman.

3. Mr. Moscoso, who is not licensed to practice medicine, allegedly posed as a surgeon and performed procedures like "Brazilian butt lifts" and breast augmentations. In addition to the testimony of four patients, an undercover police officer witnessed Mr. Moscoso misrepresent himself as a clinician.

4. Mr. Moscoso pleaded not guilty to the new charges. He was ordered to stay away from the surgery center and not attempt to seek work at a medical clinic. He is currently free on bail.

