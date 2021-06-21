Private equity-backed urology practice names chief science officer

Gahanna, Ohio-based U.S. Urology Partners named Raoul Concepcion, MD, its chief science officer, Urology Times reported June 17.

In the newly formed role, Dr. Concepcion will lead U.S. Urology Partners' scientific operations and help the company advance its precision medicine program.

Dr. Concepcion was a founding board member and former president of the Large Urology Group Practice Association, according to Urology Times.

He's been a practicing board-certified urologist since 1990, also previously serving as a general surgery and urology resident as well as a clinical assistant professor at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt School of Medicine.

Private equity-backed U.S. Urology Partners is a urology provider with a 24-office network, including one ASC.