Physicians are fleeing the field: 5 key numbers

Workforce issues, particularly the looming physician shortage, are concerning many ASC leaders.

"Due to staffing shortages — whether related to early retirement decisions, burnout, or career changes — ASC workforce changes have been dramatic and the effects are long lasting," Ken Schaff, administrator at Brentwood (Tenn.) Surgery Center, told Becker's in September. "Over the next two to three years, the ASC industry will see growing staffing costs due to increased wage demand and longer surgical days. While demand for higher pay has catapulted for most industries in this country, we have and will continue to see drastic pay changes (increases) and longer days due to demand in the ASCs."

Here are five numbers to know on physicians leaving the field.

30%. The number of physicians in active patient care over 60, meaning a "retirement cliff" is on the horizon, according to an AMN report released July 24.

40%. The percentage of physicians who said they had interest in leaving their current organization within two years, according to a survey conducted by the American Medical Association between 2021 and 2022.

74%. The percentage of physicians who want to retire at the age they have targeted due to burnout from medicine, according to Medscape's "Physicians Eye Retirement 2023 Report."

26%. The percentage of physicians who are considering leaving their primary roles as physicians to pivot to nonclinical careers, according to Medscape's "Physicians and Nonclinical Careers Report 2023."

124,000. The potential physician shortage by 2034, according to Physician Thrive's 2023 compensation report.