Physician shortages a 'threat to public health and safety'

Joseph C. Mazzola, DO, vice president of medical affairs at Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System, joined Becker's to discuss how physician shortages, specifically anesthesia provider shortages, are shaping the industry and what can be done about it.

Question: What are you the most worried about regarding the growing anesthesiologist shortage?

Dr. Mazzola: Physician shortages in many specialties are an ever-growing concern as a threat to public health and safety. Of significant concern specific to the projected anesthesia provider shortage is the ability for hospitals and health systems to ensure that a highly qualified physician is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide anesthesia care to patients who require emergent surgical intervention. Elective surgeries are scheduled in advance; however, when a patient suffers a gallbladder attack, acute appendicitis or other surgical emergency, hospitals need to be able to take the patient to the operating arena for surgical intervention, which includes the safe delivery of anesthesia care.

Q: What can be done to address the anesthesiologist shortage?

Dr. Mazzola: Three key strategies can be used to address physician shortages:

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services needs to reassess the 1997 Balanced Budget Act provision that limits funding for training of physician residents. Health systems with resident and fellowship programs cannot increase the size of their training programs without sufficient funding to provide that training. Medical school student debt relief programs should be created that will be allocated to physicians who train in high shortage area specialties in exchange for substantial repayment of their student loans Federal funds need to be attributed to hospitals and health systems to offset the financial burden of expanding or creating residency and fellowship training programs. According to a 2021 Government Accountability Office report, hospitals starting their first graduate medical education training program spend an estimated $2 million to $8 million over three to seven years to establish GME programs prior to receiving any reimbursement for the program.





