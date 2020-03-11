Mississippi hospital names ASC manager employee of the month

ASC manager Megan Smith was named Non-Clinical Employee of the Month by Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Merit Health Wesley, Mississippi Business Journal reports.

Ms. Smith, who has worked at Merit Health Wesley for over a decade, gained recognition for her service to the hospital and community.

"Megan takes ownership in making sure our department has what it needs to be up-to-date and running smoothly," said Alicia Hudnall, RN, manager of surgical services. "She can always be counted on and we appreciate her hard work."

Merit Health Wesley also recognized Rhonda Head, RN, as Clinical Employee of the Month. She has served as the medical-surgical department's case manager for more than four years.

More articles on ASCs:

The Joint Commission updates surgery center burden reduction rules

Surglogs hires new director of regulatory compliance

ASC becomes Iowa's 1st to gain advanced orthopedic certification — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.