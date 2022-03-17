Meet 10 ASC execs shaping the industry

Here are 10 ASC power players to know, listed in alphabetical order:

1. Bill Prentice is the CEO of the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association. The association advocates on behalf of ASC owners and operators on the federal level and has successfully influenced policy in favor of ASCs. Mr. Prentice has been CEO of the ASCA since 2010.

2. Brett Brodnax is the president and CEO of Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, Tenet Healthcare's ASC chain. Mr. Brodnax joined USPI in 1999 and served as senior vice president, executive vice president, chief development officer and president before becoming CEO in 2018.

3. Caitlin Zulla is the CEO of Surgical Care Affiliates. She joined the Deerfield, Ill.-based ASC chain in 2015 and served as chief administrative officer and CFO before becoming CEO in December 2019.

4. Dallas Freyer, RN, is the president of the Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center Society's board of directors. She also is the administrator of both Corpus Christi Outpatient Surgery and Surgicare of Corpus Christi. Founded in 2003, the society serves as a public policy advocate for the ASC industry.

5. Eric Evans is the CEO and director of Surgery Partners, where he has served since January 2020. He formerly served as the Brentwood, Tenn.-based ASC chain's executive vice president and chief operating officer. He also used to serve as the president of hospital operations for Tenet Healthcare and CEO of Tenet's Texas region.

6. Janie Kinsey, RN, is the vice president of ASCA's board of directors and the director of operations for Surgical Care Affiliates. She formerly served as the administrator and CEO of HCA Healthcare's MidAmerica division and CEO of Saint Luke's Surgicenter-Lee's Summit (Mo.).

7. Jeff Snodgrass is the president of ASC management company AmSurg, where he has served since 2020. He formerly served as president and CEO of Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners.

8. Michael Patterson is the president of ASCA's board of directors and the CEO of Davenport, Iowa-based Mississippi Valley Health, which includes Mississippi Valley Surgery Center and Mississippi Valley Endoscopy Center.

9. Ronald Rittenmeyer is the executive chairman of Tenet Healthcare, the parent company of USPI. He was Tenet's CEO for four years and led the company through an era of growth and transformation.

10. Samuel Hazen is the CEO of HCA Healthcare. Mr. Hazen has worked with HCA for more than 37 years, including serving as president and COO. The Nashville, Tenn.-based organization is one of the country's largest surgery center operators with 125 ASCs.