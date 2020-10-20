'Medscape' survey: Pandemic pushes 1 in 4 physicians to consider early retirement

The pandemic has prompted one-fourth of U.S. physicians to consider early retirement, according to a Medscape survey of 7,414 healthcare professionals in eight countries.

The survey was conducted from June 9 through July 20.

Career changes physicians are considering due to their experiences with treating COVID-19:

Note: Respondents could choose more than one answer.

1. Retiring earlier than previously planned: 25 percent

2. A different work setting (e.g., hospital, office, academic, etc.): 14 percent

3. A different type of work situation (e.g., employed, self-employed, contractor, etc.): 13 percent

4. A career change away from patient care: 12 percent

5. A career change away from medicine: 12 percent

6. Other: 5 percent

7. A different specialty: 2 percent

8. None of the above: 51 percent

