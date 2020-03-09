Massachusetts health system doubles down on outpatient care — 4 insights

Quincy, Mass.-based Shields Health Care Group is making a big bet on outpatient care under new president Peter Ferrari, the Boston Globe reports.

What you should know:

1. Mr. Ferrari is the first president in the system's history to not be a Shields family member.

2. He was selected to help expand the health system's ASC presence.

3. Since his November 2019 appointment, he notably teamed with UMass Memorial Health Care and Reliant Medical Group, both based in Worcester, Mass., to open the first ambulatory surgery site in Massachusetts since the early 1970s.

4. The health system then worked to build facilities in Natick and Medford and plans to open at least two more centers by the end of 2021. He's also expanding the system's outpatient clinics, unveiling plans to build three clinics and expand an existing clinic in December 2019.

Read more.

More articles on ASCs:

Surgery center grand opening canceled due to coronavirus

Florida ASC nurse: 'We are constantly getting updates' as state logs 4 cases of the coronavirus

US ASC market to hit $84.1B by 2027

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.