Key strategies for outpatient migration and ASC success, according to one administrator

From the COVID-19 pandemic to increased outpatient migration, ASCs have had to adjust to acute industry shifts in the past few years.

Joe Peluso is the administrator at Aestique Surgery Center in Greensburg, Pa. He spoke with Becker's ASC Review on how ASCs are adapting to these shifts.

Joe Peluso: A tremendous amount of change and challenges have impacted the ASC industry in recent times, which is predicted to continue — from increased surgical demand, shift of patients from the hospital setting to outpatient care and transition of more complex surgical cases from hospital outpatient department to ASCs.

To address these challenges, ASCs have turned to developing new strategies and case models. These initiatives often introduce new operational requirements, whereby ASCs are striving to enhance the quality of the patient experience and outcomes, while simultaneously expanding and growing the business aspects of outpatient surgical care delivery.

Nearly all ASCs are planning to expand and/or add to their surgical service lines. ASCs are developing strategies around achieving better outcomes, easy access, safety measures, driving down the cost of care and creating a better overall patient experience.

To succeed, ASCs need to find partners — physicians or organizations or managers — with the leadership abilities, knowledge and expertise required to optimize the shift to outpatient service line surgical volume.