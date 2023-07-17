'It's a mistake to believe verbal promises will be honored': What young physicians need to know 

Matt Mazurek, MD, assistant clinical professor of anesthesiology at St. Raphael's Campus of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital, joined Becker's to discuss what all young physicians need to know.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

Question: What is something all young physicians should know?

Matt Mazurek: Being a physician has never been easy, and it is a fantastic career with built-in purpose and meaning. Young physicians are entering practice in a volatile and uncertain climate with a lot of potential for continued disruption and are entering a new era, too, as employees. It's important to know one's value in this environment and also know all of the details of an employment contract. If there are details discussed in the interview regarding compensation, call schedules, etc., it is critical to ask that these expectations are included in the contract. It's a mistake to believe verbal promises will be honored. Also, many physicians today leave their first job after residency within three to five years, so having an exit strategy from the beginning is important. This includes building up a cash reserve, waiting to purchase a home, etc. Remember, too, this is a marathon, not a sprint, so take care of yourself.





