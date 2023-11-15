'Independent healthcare providers will vanish': Why an ASC leader is nervous 

Jose Rivera, administrator of The Villages, Fla.-based Tri-County Heart Institute, joined Becker's to discuss healthcare industry trends he's nervous and hopeful about right now.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

Question: What in the healthcare industry is making you nervous right now? Why?

Jose Rivera: It's not about now, but more of "as we are heading to." Why? Due to excessive regulation and monopolies, independent healthcare providers will vanish. Private equity will continue the takeover alongside hospitals. Health insurance will continue to pay less. The shortage of medical professionals…the future is not bright with what is going on today.

Q: What in the healthcare industry is making you hopeful right now? Why?

JR: We are seeing a new generation prioritize self-care and preventative health, potentially leading to a shift away from traditional health insurance in favor of catastrophic or hospital coverage. Also, promoting women to be part of STEM programs, particularly in specialized medicine