Imagining health data in the future with Claude Pirtle of West Tennessee Healthcare

Dive into Dr. Pirtle's excitement about data-sharing frameworks and the consumer-centric ecosystem.

Claude Pirtle, MD, serves as the vice president, chief medical information officer and assistant chief medical officer at the West Tennessee Healthcare Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Dr. Pirtle will serve on the panel "Innovative Ways EHRs Can Improve Diagnostics and Care" at Becker's 7th Annual Health IT + Revenue Cycle Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place Oct. 4-7 in Chicago.

Question: What are you most excited about right now?

Dr. Claude Pirtle: I am most excited about how hospitals, clinics, industry and consumers will use health data in the future. Healthcare continues to move toward a consumer-centric ecosystem, allowing continued improvements in the quality of care provided. As data-sharing frameworks become more robust and integrated, we will continue empowering the consumer and shifting the paradigm from reactive healthcare to a more wholesome proactive approach. I am excited to be a part of this brilliant journey.